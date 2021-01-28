Brazil team probing possible COVID-19 deaths among Yanomami

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian agency that provides health care for the Indigenous says it has sent a team to the Yanomami people’s territory in the remote Amazon rainforest to investigate a report that nine children have died with COVID-19 symptoms. A member of the Yanomami group who is president of the local health council alerted the Sesai agency about the deaths after receiving the information second-hand from residents of two villages. He told The Associated Press on Thursday that the nine victims died in January and had not been been tested for the coronavirus. He also says that neither of the villages near the border with Venezuela have received visits from government health workers in more than 60 days.