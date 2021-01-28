Contact made with pirates who kidnapped 15 Turkish sailors

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say pirates who kidnapped 15 Turkish crew members of a cargo ship off the West African coast, have made contact with the shipping company. All 15 sailors were unhurt the state-run Anadolu Agency reported Thursday, quoting a statement from the Istanbul-based company. The shipping company however, did not say whether a ransom demand was made. The Liberian-flagged M/V Mozart was sailing from Lagos Nigeria, to Cape Town in South Africa when it was attacked on Jan. 23, some 100 nautical miles northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe. One crew member, an Azerbaijani national, died during the attack.