In 2016, Maxwell said she grew unhappy with Jeffrey Epstein

NEW YORK (AP) — A British socialite criminally charged with aiding Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of teenage girls testified in 2016 that she had no memory of anything amiss on his properties, but eventually had a falling out with him. That’s according to the public portion of a heavily redacted transcript of the deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell taken for a defamation lawsuit by one of Epstein’s accusers. The transcript was released Wednesday along with other documents pursued by the Miami Herald after the lawsuit was settled. Maxwell has been held without bail since pleading not guilty in July to recruiting girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.