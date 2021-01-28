Interest continues to grow in inaugural poet Amanda Gorman

NEW YORK (AP) — Interest in 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman and demand for her work hasn’t slowed down since much of the world discovered her and her inaugural poem, “The Hill We Climb.” The poem was a highlight of the ceremony marking President Joe Biden’s assuming office. Two books by Gorman are scheduled for September. There’s the picture story “The Change We Sing” and a poetry collection featuring “The Hill We Climb.” Two two books have occupied the top two spots on Amazon.com for the past week. The fourth-ranked book is a standalone edition of “The Hill We Climb.” Its release has been moved up from April 27 to March 16.