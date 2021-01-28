Iowa prisoner who killed wife in 2003 dies of COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Officials say an Iowa prisoner serving a life sentence for the January 2003 shooting death of his wife has died after contracting COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says in a news release that 89-year-old Harold Duncan died Tuesday from complications from the virus and other pre-existing medical conditions.

The department says Duncan was in a hospice room at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville at the time his death.

Duncan was 72 when he was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his wife, 62-year-old Karen "Kay? Duncan. Authorities said Duncan then turned the gun on himself in an unsuccessful suicide attempt.