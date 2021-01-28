Judge OKs extradition of 2 wanted in ex-Nissan boss’ escape

BOSTON (AP) — A U.S. judge has cleared the way for the extradition of an American father and son accused of sneaking former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box. The U.S. State Department said in October that it had agreed to hand Michael Taylor and Peter Taylor over to Japan but U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Massachusetts put their extradition on hold after their lawyers filed an emergency petition. Talwani wrote in a ruling issued Thursday that the extradition could move forward. Lawyers for the men said in court papers that they plan to appeal to the Boston-based federal appeals court.