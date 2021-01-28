Met Opera’s revenue drops, breaks even with gifts, borrowing

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera’s operating revenue dropped by $25 million to $150 million in the fiscal year ending July 31. The season was shortened due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the company avoided an operating loss through fundraising and borrowing. The Met had a $130 million loss from operations, down from a $154 million loss during the previous fiscal year. Contributions and bequests totaled $130 million to enable the break-even. The pandemic caused the Met to halt its 2019-20 season on March 12 and cancel the final 58 of 217 originally scheduled performances. The entire 2020-21 season with 218 performances of 23 operas was also canceled.