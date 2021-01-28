Mexico tops 155,000 COVID-19 deaths, may be 3rd highest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has now registered 155,145 deaths from COVID-19, possibly the world’s third-highest death toll, ahead of India’s 153,847 deaths. Mexico reported 1,506 newly confirmed deaths Thursday. However, Mexico has an extremely low rate of testing, and estimates of excess deaths suggest the real toll to date is over 195,000. The country also recorded 18,670 newly confirmed infections, bringing the total to 1.82 million. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, and continues to receive treatment at his apartment in the National Palace.