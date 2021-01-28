Michigan Sen. Peters to lead Dem efforts to expand majority

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Sen. Gary Peters will lead Democrats’ efforts to expand their current razor-thin Senate majority in 2022. Peters, who won a tough reelection race in the fall, will head the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Next year, Democrats will have chances to pick up seats in states such as Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Democrats will need to protect incumbents in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and New Hampshire in the midterms, when Republicans have an opportunity to break Democrats’ monopoly on Congress. The Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker for Democrats.