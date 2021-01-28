No. 23 Northwestern women get 1st sweep of Iowa since 1983

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lindsey Pulliam scored 27 points, Veronica Burton added 20 and No. 23 Northwestern beat Iowa 87-80 for its first season sweep of the Hawkeyes since the 1982-83 season. Northwestern won in Iowa City for just the second time in 18 games. Earlier this season, Iowa’s 42-game home winning streak came to an end. Sydney Wood had 14 points, five assists and five steals and Jordan Hamilton scored 10 for Northwestern. The Wildcats scored 28 points off Iowa’s season-high 23 turnovers Monika Czinano scored a career-high 34 points with 11 rebounds for Iowa.