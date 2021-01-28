Novavax vaccine seems effective against COVID-19 in UK study

Novavax says its COVID-19 vaccine appears 89% effective, based on early findings from a British study. The shot also seems to work against new mutated strains of the virus circulating in that country and South Africa, though not quite as well. Thursday’s announcement comes amid worry about whether a variety of vaccines being rolled out around the world will be strong enough to protect against worrisome new variants – and also the world needs new types of shots to boost scarce supplies. The preliminary findings may help Novavax win authorization for its vaccine in Britain, but the U.S. government is funding a larger study that’s still recruiting volunteers.