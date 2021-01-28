Paul Crutzen, who shared Nobel for ozone work, has died

BERLIN (AP) — Dutch scientist Paul J. Crutzen, who won the Nobel Prize for chemistry for his work understanding the ozone hole, has died. The Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Germany confirmed that he died Thursday at the age of 87. Crutzen won the Nobel Prize in 1995 together with Mexican chemist Mario J. Molina and American F. Sherwood Rowland. In 2002, Crutzen published an article arguing that, because the effects of humans on the environment had escalated so greatly in the past three centuries that global climate could be significantly altered, the term ‘Anthropocene’ should be used to describe the period since the late 18th century. The term has since gained widespread use in scientific and environmental discourse.