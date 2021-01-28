Philadelphia police commissioner defends protest response

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has defended her actions during days of widespread protests against police brutality this summer. She held a news conference Thursday after an independent report harshly criticized her direct decision-making. The critique came in a report conducted by two independent firms and released by the city controller’s office on Wednesday. Critics and protesters have denounced the city’s use of tear gas and other less-than-lethal munitions during at least three incidents. In one instance, officers fired at protesters who had made their way onto Interstate 676 and were trapped by police vehicles.