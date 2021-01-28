Polish ombudsman: Abortion ruling condemns women to torture

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top human rights official has denounced a top court ruling that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion, saying it imposes a severe limitation on women’s rights and “condemns them to torture.” The constitutional court on Wednesday issued a justification of a controversial October ruling that bans abortions in cases of fetuses with congenital defects, even when they are so severe that there is no chance of survival upon birth. That ruling sparked weeks of mass protests, but until now it had not taken legal effect. Wednesday’s step moves the country closer to what amounts to a near-total ban on abortion in the European Union nation.