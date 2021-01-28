Republicans condemned Trump. Now they’re seeking his help.

Just two weeks ago, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy declared then-President Donald Trump culpable in the attack on the nation’s Capitol as Washington leaders recoiled from the violence. But by Thursday, McCarthy was meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring of a man who remains the undisputed leader of the Republican Party, despite having left office in disgrace. Trump’s expected status as a GOP kingmaker post-presidency had seemed like an impossibility after his supporters stormed the Capitol building in a deadly riot. But following an initial wave of condemnation — and a bipartisan impeachment — the tide in the Republican Party appears to have already turned.