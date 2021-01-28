Skip to Content

Rochester Dance Company performs ‘The Nutcracker’ in January

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:04 pm Top StoriesMinnesota News

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — The show must go on. After delays and postponements, The Nutcracker will be at the Mayo Civic Center Jan. 29 and 30. A tradition 19 years in the making.

There will be no public audience at this year’s show, only family. But two live-streamed events will be offered. The live-streamed options will be Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. and Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

This year’s show has two new artistic directors. They are Yellie and Micah Chermak, two professional ballet dancers from the Twin Cities Ballet. They have had to work around a lot of COVID-19 restrictions. All dancers will be wearing masks.

This year’s show has 23 youth dancers. The Nutcracker is 10-year-old Yannik Tiedje Oglesbee from Rochester.

“It’s going to be really fun performing with my friends,” Tiedje Oglesbee said.

To watch virtually it’s $25 for family or $15 for individual. Click here for tickets.

Also, auditions for the Rochester Dance Company spring show, The Carnival of the Animals, will be held February 6. Click here for details.

Kamie Roesler

More Stories

Skip to content