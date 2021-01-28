Rochester Dance Company performs ‘The Nutcracker’ in January

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — The show must go on. After delays and postponements, The Nutcracker will be at the Mayo Civic Center Jan. 29 and 30. A tradition 19 years in the making.

There will be no public audience at this year’s show, only family. But two live-streamed events will be offered. The live-streamed options will be Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. and Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

This year’s show has two new artistic directors. They are Yellie and Micah Chermak, two professional ballet dancers from the Twin Cities Ballet. They have had to work around a lot of COVID-19 restrictions. All dancers will be wearing masks.

This year’s show has 23 youth dancers. The Nutcracker is 10-year-old Yannik Tiedje Oglesbee from Rochester.

“It’s going to be really fun performing with my friends,” Tiedje Oglesbee said.

To watch virtually it’s $25 for family or $15 for individual. Click here for tickets.

Also, auditions for the Rochester Dance Company spring show, The Carnival of the Animals, will be held February 6. Click here for details.