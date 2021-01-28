Sarah Sanders raises $1M for Arkansas governor campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ campaign says she has raised more than $1 million in the first four days of her candidacy for Arkansas governor. Sanders’ campaign announced the fundraising figure on Thursday. On Monday, she announced she was running for governor with a nearly eight-minute video that embraced former President Donald Trump even as he faces an impeachment charge in the Senate. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin has raised $1.8 million for the race since March, while Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has raised $1 million. Sanders is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.