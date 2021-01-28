Snow remains on track for the weekend

Our next weather-maker is expected to impact the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. There's high confidence in timing with this system. Here's what we know:

Light snow and even a light rain/snow mix will start Saturday evening. Snowfall rates will increase through the overnight hours into Sunday morning. This will be an overnight type of event. There still are some unknowns with this wintry system, such as the exact track of the low and the placement of the heavy snow bands.

Current guidance does place the heaviest snowfall through eastern Iowa, northern Illinois, and into the Ohio River Valley. This leaves SE MN and NE IA on the outer edge of the heavy snowfall.

The potential is there for at least 2" of snowfall across the KTTC area. Most of SE Minnesota will fall in the 2-4" range with areas to the north and northwest of I-90 on the lower side of that range. Some portions of easter Iowa will see the threat of up to 4-5" with this system.

We'll also keep a close eye on another potentially strong weather-maker late next week. More details to come on that system!

Nick