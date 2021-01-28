Syria rights group urges int’l probe of Greece migrant abuse

BEIRUT (AP) — A Washington-based Syrian rights group has filed a case with the International Criminal Court, calling for an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity by Greece for its mistreatment of refugees. The Syria Justice and Accountability Center said on Thursday that this is the first legal challenge to the European Union for its treatment of refugees at Greece’s borders and inside overcrowded refugee camps in the country. The group says witness testimony and video evidence back its claims of mistreatment and abuse of refugees. The prosecutors at the ICC still have to review the claims before accepting or dismissing the case.