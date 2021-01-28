Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:51 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 4, Red Wing 0

Alexandria 5, St. Cloud Hockey 4

Andover 9, Champlin Park 1

Anoka 8, Coon Rapids 2

Blake 2, St. Michael-Albertville 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 5, East Ridge 2

Detroit Lakes 3, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

Duluth Marshall 5, Moose Lake Area 1

Eastview 3, Apple Valley 1

Eden Prairie 5, Buffalo 1

Fargo Davies, N.D. 3, Moorhead 2

Faribault 8, Austin 1

Forest Lake 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 0

Grand Rapids 3, Duluth East 0

Hastings 6, New Prague 3

Holy Family Catholic 3, Delano 2

Kittson County Central 7, Lake of the Woods 0

Lakeville South 2, Rosemount 1

Little Falls 6, Willmar 0

Mankato West 4, Winona 0

New Ulm 15, Fairmont 0

Osseo 5, Armstrong/Cooper 4

Owatonna 4, Northfield 2

Prior Lake 9, Eagan 1

Rochester Mayo 4, Rochester John Marshall 0

Rogers 14, Spring Lake Park 4

St. Paul Academy 4, St. Paul Johnson 3

St. Thomas Academy 11, South St. Paul 0

Stillwater 5, White Bear Lake 4

Thief River Falls 8, Crookston 3

Wayzata 5, Minnetonka 3

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 4, Red Wing 0

Austin 3, Rochester Mayo 2

Blaine 2, Armstrong/Cooper 0

Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 5, Bemidji 1

Crookston 3, West Fargo, N.D. 2

Eveleth-Gilbert 6, International Falls 2

Grand Rapids/Greenway 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

Holy Angels 3, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Hutchinson 4, Waconia 0

Mankato West 4, Winona 0

Northfield 3, Owatonna 2

Proctor/Hermantown 14, Superior, Wis. 0

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

