Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Pella 54, Grinnell 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellevue Marquette Catholic vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algona 53, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 26
Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 55, Heartland Christian 37
Emmetsburg 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 35
English Valleys, North English 47, Lone Tree 40
Grundy Center 59, Aplington-Parkersburg 54
Lenox 58, Martensdale-St. Marys 28
Lynnville-Sully 75, Keota 20
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50, George-Little Rock 27
Sibley-Ocheyedan 48, Sioux Center 39
South Hamilton, Jewell 46, South Hardin 33
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14
Stanton 55, CAM, Anita 41
Union Community, LaPorte City 46, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 38
Unity Christian 58, MOC-Floyd Valley 38
West Lyon, Inwood 55, West Sioux 18
West Marshall, State Center 48, Nevada 35
Blue Grass Tournament=
Melcher-Dallas 37, Murray 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/