Virtual kids ice fishing tournament kicks off this weekend in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A local nonprofit organization isn't going to let the pandemic stop it from having its annual kids ice fishing competition.

Project MN Youth Outdoors was founded about 10 years ago with the goal of teaching youth the value of hunting, fishing and being good conservators of the environment.

Every year, they host a kids ice fishing tournament at Chester Woods Park. But this time, it's a virtual competition. It kicks off Friday and goes for the next three weeks.

When the young anglers catch a fish, to enter it, they need to measure it on a bump board and take a picture. Then they need log it into an app called Fish Donkey. The app keeps a virtual score board of all the fish in the running. It's a similar format to fantasy football competition.

Ryan Pike, who works for the organization, said outdoor hobbies like hunting and fishing have increased amid the pandemic as other activities were shut down.

"More kids are wanting to go outside," Pike said. "More parents have more time to be with their kids, to take them outside. I think this year has taken its toll on us, negatively and positively. It's definitely going to change my life forever. And with that being said, it's going to be me bringing my kids out, and getting more people outdoors."

The tournament is specific to any body of water in Olmsted County. There will be prizes like shopping sprees for the young angler who hooks the biggest fish.

To find out more information on how to enter, visit Project MN Youth Outdoors Facebook page.