Zendaya, Oprah, others react to death of Cicely Tyson

Zendaya, Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes and many others have offered their reaction to the death of Cicely Tyson. The pioneering Black actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” died Thursday at 96. Zendaya says was “one of the greatest.” Winfrey said Tyson’s “life so fully lived is a testimony to greatness.” Rhimes calls the actor’s loss an extraordinary one. And Soledad O’Brien recalled a story of how much Tyson was revered.