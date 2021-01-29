2 firefighters among 4 people killed in Oklahoma house fire

WAYNOKA, Okla. (AP) — Two Oklahoma firefighters are among four people killed in an early morning house fire in northwestern Oklahoma. Assistant Oklahoma State Fire Marshal James Fullingim says the blaze reported was just after 3 a.m. Friday in Waynoka, about 110 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Fullingim says the fire was reported by a person reportedly trapped in a bedroom of the home. He says two firefighters entered the home and found a man and woman inside, but all died as they were trying to escape. Fullingim says exactly what happened inside the home and the cause of the fire has not been determined.