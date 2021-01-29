33-year-old Bucks exec. Alex Lasry gets COVID vaccine early

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A 33-year-old Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire received the coronavirus vaccine this week at a senior living center in Milwaukee, despite not being part of a group currently eligible in Wisconsin. Alex Lasry tweeted that his vaccination was “pure happenstance,” adding that he was “incredibly thankful.” The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported about his shot. Lasry says his wife heard from her uncle that a senior center where he serves as rabbi had extra doses. Lasry says he stepped forward so the shot wouldn’t go to waste. Lasry is the son of Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry. In Wisconsin, shots are available to everyone over age 65.