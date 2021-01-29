Alaska plans screening changes after ‘3REICH’ license plate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska agency plans to update its electronic screening system after issuing personalized license plates reading “FUHRER” and “3REICH” and later recalling them because of complaints. A review by the state Department of Administration say the same person owned both plates at different times. The report states the “FUHRER” plate was issued over a decade ago and recalled in October 2020. The report says the “3REICH” plate was applied for in October, and that term wasn’t in an electronic system that screens and potentially flags requests. The state says those terms are being added to the electronic screening list, which would be reviewed and updated.