Berlin man caught directing flight traffic with radio

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a 32-year-old Berlin man has been arrested on allegations he made radio contact with aircraft, including police helicopters, and gave fake flight orders while impersonating an aviation official. Authorities said Friday that the man was arrested Thursday night in the German capital. Police were able to swoop in on his apartment after he made contact with a police helicopter that was dispatched to the neighborhood in the hope of flushing him out. During a search of his home, police found two radios that transmitted on the frequencies needed to make contact with aircraft.