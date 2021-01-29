Dubai blamed for virus cases abroad; questions swirl at home

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai is being blamed by several countries for spreading the coronavirus abroad after the city opened itself to New Year’s revelers. Questions are also swirling about its ability to handle reported spikes in virus cases to record levels. The government’s Dubai Media Office said the sheikhdom is doing all it can to handle the pandemic. However, it has repeatedly declined to answer questions from The Associated Press about the city-state’s hospital capacity. A former top official is now questioning the city’s ability to respond to the surge. Meanwhile, countries such as Denmark, Israel, the Philippines and the United Kingdom link cases there to travelers who have returned from Dubai.