EXPLAINER: What’s next if Pakistan frees man in Pearl murder

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is scrambling to manage the fallout from a decision by its Supreme Court to free the Pakistani-British man accused in the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl. The Sindh provincial government on Friday filed a review petition. But it’s a last-ditch effort, and a lawyer for the Pearl family has said it has a slim chance of being successful. That’s because it’ll be heard by the same judges who voted to free Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh. The U.S. says it wants to prosecute him but there are hurdles to Sheikh’s extradition, and Pakistan is also key to the Biden administration’s attempts to navigate the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.