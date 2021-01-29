Fire breaks out at asylum seekers’ camp in southeast England

LONDON (AP) — Eight fire engines have been sent to put out a fire at a coronavirus-afflicted former army barracks in southeast England where hundreds of asylum seekers have been living. Police said there have been no reported injuries and the investigation over the cause of the fire is ongoing. Fire and police responded to the incident Friday in the Kent coastal town of Folkestone. The site has been used to house about 400 asylum seekers since September last year, despite concerns over conditions. The fire comes after more than 18,000 people signed a petition to shut down the barracks amid concerns over conditions inside. Concerns have escalated this week following reports that around 120 residents tested positive for coronavirus.