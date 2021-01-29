Friday’s Scores

Skip to Content

9:51 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Grand Forks Central, N.D. 2, East Grand Forks 1

Hutchinson 9, Waconia 3

LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 3, Luverne 2

Orono 4, Mound Westonka 3

Red Lake Falls 3, Morris/Benson Area Co-op 2

Redwood Valley 3, Worthington 2

Waseca 6, Windom 3

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 7, Maple Grove 0

Centennial 7, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 0

Chisago Lakes 4, South St. Paul 1

Edina 8, Holy Family Catholic 0

Farmington 3, Rosemount 0

Luverne 5, LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 2

Minnetonka 9, Willmar 1

Mound Westonka 5, Orono 2

North Shore Storm 1, Eveleth-Gilbert 0

Stillwater 6, Woodbury 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

