In fight over GOP, state parties stand as firewall for Trump

As former President Donald Trump faces an impeachment trial on a charge of inciting insurrection, state and county Republican Party committees have rushed to Trump’s defense. That’s highlighting the former president’s firm control of the GOP machinery. In swing states and GOP bastions, state and local Republican committees are stocked with Trump supporters who remain loyal. Trump critics have been pushed out or marginalized. Party committees from Washington state to South Carolina have moved to punish many of the 10 House Republicans who supported Trump’s impeachment for egging on the deadly Jan. 6 raid of the U.S. Capitol.