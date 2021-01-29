India’s opposition shuns Parliament, backs farmers’ demands

NEW DELHI (AP) — Major Indian opposition parties boycotted the opening day of Parliament’s budget session in solidarity with farmers engaged in a standoff over new agricultural laws the government refuses to repeal. The protests were marked by violence on Republic Day, when tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and on foot stormed the 17th century Red Fort and clashes left one protester dead and nearly 400 police officers injured. India’s ceremonial president listed the government’s priorities before the budget is presented to Parliament on Monday. He described the violence as “unfortunate” and said people in a democracy are expected to respect the rule of law. The Congress party said 16 opposition parties boycotted the president’s address.