Judge blocks Trump rule to limit health studies in EPA regs

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a last-minute rule issued by the Trump administration to limit what evidence the Environmental Protection Agency may consider as it regulates pollutants to protect public health. Former EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler called the Jan. 6 rule an attempt to boost transparency about government decision-making, but critics said it was hastily imposed and would threaten patient confidentiality and the privacy of individuals in public health studies that underlie federal regulations. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Montana ruled the EPA had unlawfully rushed the regulation and delayed its effect until at least Feb. 5. The EPA says it will review all agency actions under the previous administration.