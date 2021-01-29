Kosovo, Israel to formally establish diplomatic ties Feb. 1

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s Foreign Minister says a formal ceremony will be held next week to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, which it considered a “historic moment” in the Balkan country’s history. Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla on Friday said she and her Israeli counterpart Gabriel Ashkenazi would hold a virtual ceremony on Feb. 1. The decision on mutual recognition between Kosovo and Israel was achieved in September last year at a summit of Kosovo-Serbia leaders at the White House with the presence of the then-President Donald Trump. Kosovo’s Parliament declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nine years after NATO conducted a 78-day airstrike campaign against Serbia to stop a bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanians in Kosovo. Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence.