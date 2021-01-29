Officer who died after DC riot to lie in honor in Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died at the hands of the mob that besieged the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, will lie in honor in the building’s Rotunda.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a joint statement Friday saying, ”His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve.”

Congress will hold a ceremonial arrival for the 42-year-old Sicknick on Tuesday night, after which a viewing period will be held overnight for members of the Capitol Police.

Lawmakers will pay tribute Wednesday morning before a ceremonial departure for Arlington National Cemetery, where Sicknick will be interred.