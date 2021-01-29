OSHA offers new virus safety guidance for employers

President Joe Biden’s administration released new workplace guidelines Friday that signaled a more proactive approach to protecting workers from the coronavirus. The new guidance from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration seeks to protect all types of workers, not just ones who are deemed to be at higher risk of contracting the virus depending on where they work. It asks employers to shield workers from retaliation if they complain about conditions, and sets up ways for them to voice complaints anonymously. The Biden administration is also considering issuing federal standards that would carry more legal weight, which labor advocates have been pushing for.