Otter Tail deputies investigate fatal shooting of horse

3:19 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

ERHARD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating what appears to be a fatal shooting of a horse that was in a pasture. Officials in Otter Tail County say they got the call about the horse in rural Erhard on Thursday. Deputies found the dead animal in a pasture with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. The horse was in the pasture with multiple other horses. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. 

Associated Press

