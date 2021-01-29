Police investigating bomb threat at Central Springs Schools

MANLY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Police are investigating a bomb threat made to the safety of students at Central Springs Schools.

According a statement from the Central Springs School District and the Manly Police Department, around 9 p.m. on Thursday, the school district "became aware of a bomb threat made to the safety and students at Central Springs schools by an individual(s) on the live chat line of the school district’s YouTube channel."

All classes at all district buildings are canceled for Friday. It will not be an e-learning day.

The Manly Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Chief Aaron Pals at 641-454-2114.