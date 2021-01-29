Snow is likely this weekend and more is possible next week

Cloudy, but warmer today

Clouds have spread across the region today ahead of a large storm system that is expected to bring snow for the weekend. Despite the lack of cheery, bright sunshine, we still have a decent day shaping up across the area as warmer air is already building into the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect high temperatures in the upper 20s this afternoon with a brisk southeast breeze that will occasionally gust beyond 15 miles per hour, giving us wind chill values in the upper teens.

Snow arrives Saturday

Saturday will be a bit warmer, but also rather unsettled and a bit messy as a spot or two of freezing drizzle or freezing rain will be possible around lunchtime before we quickly transition to snow in the mid-afternoon. Up to an inch of snowfall accumulation will be possible by sunset with a gusty southeast breeze helping our temperatures reach the lower 30s. Expect gusts around 25 to 30 miles per hour throughout the day.

Snow winds down Sunday

We'll wake up to some very light snow early Sunday morning, but that snowfall will likely taper off by the mid-morning with drier skies and a lighter north wind in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s which is slightly warmer than the seasonal average. Snowfall totals will range from two to four inches across most of the area with up to five inches in the far northeastern corner of Iowa and areas north of Rochester will end up with less than two inches of accumulation.