Snowfall likely Saturday into Sunday

A "Winter Weather Advisory" will go into effect for all of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon on Sunday. The track of the system has remained consistent with the heaviest snowfall occurring to our south and east. Yet some impacts are likely locally.

Snowfall accumulations aren't expected to start until Saturday evening but there will be a threat for a light freezing drizzle Saturday morning and afternoon. The lower parts of the atmosphere will be extremely saturated giving us the chance for the drizzle through the day.

With the expected track of the low pressure, the heaviest snowfall and ice accumulations will stay to the south I-90. Ice accumulations will be a major factor through north/central Iowa.

Widespread snowfall is expected by 6-8 p.m with some wind issues following overnight. Winds could gust near 20-25 mph overnight which could lead to some patchy blowing and drifting snow. Flurries linger into Sunday morning.

Snowfall amounts area-wide will be around 2-5". Higher totals will be in NE Iowa through areas like Decorah, Cresco, Osage, Charles City. Snowfall totals for Rochester will be around 2-4".

We'll be tracking another potentially strong weather-maker next week too. This system will move into the Midwest from Wednesday through Thursday.

Nick