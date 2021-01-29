Tense calm in northern Lebanese city after violent clashes

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — A cautious calm prevails in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli after a violent night that saw rioters set fire to several buildings. The fires capped days of confrontations, as anger over growing poverty made worse by the coronavirus lockdown boiled over. Lebanese troops have been deployed in the country’s second-largest city in an effort to quell the rioting. The riots have led to repeated confrontations with security forces. One person has been killed and more than 250 have been others injured. The protests target the strict lockdown measures but also reflect growing anger over the authorities’ indifference in the face of Lebanon’s economic meltdown.