Activists back French-Vietnamese woman’s Agent Orange case

PARIS (AP) — Activists have gathered in Paris to support people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, after a French court examined the case of a French-Vietnamese woman who sued 14 companies that produced and sold the powerful defoliant. An alliance of nongovernmental organizations organized Saturday’s rally days after the court heard the lawsuit brought by 78-year-old Tran To Nga. Tran is seeking damages for health problems and those of her children in French legal proceedings that her supporters could be the first to provide compensation to a Vietnamese civilian. So far only military veterans from the U.S. and other countries involved in the war have won compensation.