Cresco fire destroys garage; multiple vehicles lost

Cresco fire destroys garage; multiple vehicles lostNew
CRESCO, Iowa (KTTC) -- A fire destroyed an unattached garage in Cresco, Iowa Saturday afternoon.
Authorities said it happened in the 300th block of 6th Street East.
Photos captured by a neighbor show billowing smoke and significant damage.
Cresco firefighters were able to put out the blaze. The entire garage was a complete loss. There is also some damage to parts of the house exterior, as well as minor smoke damage inside.
The family lost multiple vehicles in the flame; including two passengers vehicles, a pick up truck and a race car.
No one was injured.