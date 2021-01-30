Cresco fire destroys garage; multiple vehicles lost

CRESCO, Iowa (KTTC) -- A fire destroyed an unattached garage in Cresco, Iowa Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened in the 300th block of 6th Street East.

Photos captured by a neighbor show billowing smoke and significant damage.

Cresco firefighters were able to put out the blaze. The entire garage was a complete loss. There is also some damage to parts of the house exterior, as well as minor smoke damage inside.

The family lost multiple vehicles in the flame; including two passengers vehicles, a pick up truck and a race car.

No one was injured.