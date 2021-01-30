Fire erupts at Brazil stadium that hosted World Cup games

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A fire at a Brazilian stadium that hosted World Cup games in 2014 has caused damage and has left some people suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire department says the blaze at Castelão Arena in the northeastern city of Fortaleza apparently was sparked by a short circuit in the broadcast area though agency spokesman Col. Oscar Neto says the cause will be investigated. Television images showed flames and a column of black smoke rising above the stadium. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people needed medical assistance or if anyone was hospitalized. The stadium hosted six games during the World Cup including Brazil’s 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Colombia.