Former pitcher Scott Erickson charged with reckless driving

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson has been charged with reckless driving in connection to a hit-and-run in Southern California that killed two boys last year. Court records show Erickson, 52, was charged Wednesday with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. Investigators told KABC-TV he was racing with Rebecca Grossman on Sept. 29, moments before she struck and killed an 11-year-old boy and his 8-year-old brother as they crossed the street in Westlake Village. Grossman has pleaded not guilty to murder, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in death. Erickson is scheduled to be arraigned on March 16.