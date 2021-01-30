Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 75, Missouri Valley 43
ADM, Adel 59, Boone 45
AGWSR, Ackley 64, East Marshall, LeGrand 49
Alburnett 69, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 57
Ames 69, Fort Dodge 29
Ankeny Centennial 70, Ankeny 59
Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47
Ar-We-Va, Westside 69, Glidden-Ralston 43
Atlantic 65, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 51
Belmond-Klemme 71, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 65
Bishop Garrigan 78, North Union 59
Bondurant Farrar 65, Carlisle 22
Boyden-Hull 75, Sioux Center 63
Cascade,Western Dubuque 38, North Cedar, Stanwood 29
Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, Iowa City West 40
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 47
Cedar Rapids, Washington 58, Linn-Mar, Marion 56
Central Clinton, DeWitt 78, Davenport, West 56
Central Decatur, Leon 65, Southeast Valley 62
Central Decatur, Leon 71, Chariton 44
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 86, Okoboji, Milford 69
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 77, Iowa Falls-Alden 70
Clarke, Osceola 51, Davis County, Bloomfield 48
Clear Creek-Amana 66, South Tama County, Tama 36
Clear Lake 76, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53
Crestwood, Cresco 58, Waverly-Shell Rock 55
Davenport, Central 52, Bettendorf 46, OT
Davenport, North 38, Pleasant Valley 35
Denison-Schleswig 58, Shenandoah 31
Denver 73, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41
Des Moines Christian 78, West Central Valley, Stuart 26
Des Moines, East 61, Des Moines, Lincoln 57
Des Moines, Hoover 47, Des Moines, Roosevelt 44
Dike-New Hartford 61, Jesup 56
Dubuque, Hempstead 63, Dubuque, Senior 53
Dunkerton 54, Waterloo Christian School 29
East Sac County 62, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 39
Easton Valley 80, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 53
Edgewood-Colesburg 64, Central City 27
English Valleys, North English 51, Tri-County, Thornburg 23
Epworth, Western Dubuque 40, Wahlert, Dubuque 38
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 40
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 69, BCLUW, Conrad 47
Grinnell 50, Pella Christian 49
Harris-Lake Park 67, Akron-Westfield 36
Holy Trinity 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 55
Humboldt 59, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30
Indianola 76, Dallas Center-Grimes 72
Johnston 51, Urbandale 38
Kee, Lansing 65, Central Elkader 40
Keokuk 64, Mount Pleasant 52
Keota 40, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32
Knoxville 43, Centerville 37
Lake Mills 56, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31
LeMars 58, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 31
Lenox 60, Wayne, Corydon 45
Lewis Central 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 59
Lisbon 78, Cedar Valley Christian School 24
Logan-Magnolia 68, Audubon 30
Louisa-Muscatine 49, Lone Tree 41
Lynnville-Sully 73, H-L-V, Victor 33
MFL-Mar-Mac 73, Postville 46
MOC-Floyd Valley 70, George-Little Rock 42
Madrid 58, Pleasantville 41
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 70, Hinton 65
Marion 61, Maquoketa 55
Marshalltown 69, Mason City 45
Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Bedford 25
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 61, Bellevue 51
Midland, Wyoming 54, Calamus-Wheatland 51
Montezuma 73, B-G-M 35
Monticello 72, Anamosa 42
Mount Vernon 66, West Delaware, Manchester 57
New Hampton 66, Oelwein 59
New London 57, Danville 43
Newman Catholic, Mason City 82, Northwood-Kensett 41
Nodaway Valley 57, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 29
North Linn, Troy Mills 103, East Buchanan, Winthrop 43
North Mahaska, New Sharon 78, Colfax-Mingo 51
North Polk, Alleman 79, Perry 32
North Scott, Eldridge 61, Clinton 42
North Tama, Traer 15, GMG, Garwin 11
Northeast, Goose Lake 55, Camanche 45
Norwalk 52, Oskaloosa 36
Ogden 68, Interstate 35,Truro 64
Osage 61, Nashua-Plainfield 46
Ottumwa 62, Des Moines, North 41
Panorama, Panora 63, Earlham 51
Pekin 48, Hillcrest Academy 30
Pella 69, Newton 64
Red Oak 66, Underwood 60
Regina, Iowa City 44, Durant-Bennett 39
Rock Valley 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 51
Rockford 49, Central Springs 46
Roland-Story, Story City 51, Saydel 25
Sidney 47, Fremont Mills, Tabor 44
Sioux City, East 83, Sioux City, North 41
Sioux City, West 79, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69
Siouxland Christian 47, River Valley, Correctionville 46
Solon 75, Benton Community 54
South Central Calhoun 75, Newell-Fonda 68
South Hamilton, Jewell 52, Nevada 44
Southeast Valley 57, Ruthven-Ayrshire 48
Spencer 55, Storm Lake 39
Springville 75, Starmont 20
St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Trinity Christian High School 28
Stanton 85, Essex 9
Treynor 72, Riverside, Oakland 53
Tri-Center, Neola 56, IKM-Manning 37
Tripoli 74, Clarksville 23
Unity Christian 65, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 44
Van Buren, Keosauqua 60, Eldon Cardinal 39
Vinton-Shellsburg 55, Independence 42
Wapello 44, Winfield-Mount Union 40
Waukee 81, Valley, West Des Moines 53
Waukon 76, Charles City 69
West Branch 77, Wilton 56
West Burlington 58, WACO, Wayland 43
West Harrison, Mondamin 63, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 48
West Liberty 50, Tipton 48
West Lyon, Inwood 51, Sheldon 33
West Marshall, State Center 58, Greene County 54
Western Christian 77, Cherokee, Washington 58
Williamsburg 61, Center Point-Urbana 55
Winterset 53, Gilbert 51
Woodbine 75, Paton-Churdan 37
Blue Grass Tournament=
Lamoni 58, Seymour 28
Murray 62, Diagonal 35
Frontier Conference Tournament=
Heartland Christian 61, Cedar Bluffs, Neb. 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Boyer Valley, Dunlap vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.
Clarinda Academy vs. Griswold, ppd.
Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Iowa City High, ppd.
Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Cedar Falls, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53, Missouri Valley 9
AGWSR, Ackley 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 28
Akron-Westfield 53, Harris-Lake Park 9
Ames 69, Fort Dodge 57
Ankeny Centennial 47, Ankeny 34
Aplington-Parkersburg 76, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 41
Audubon 51, Logan-Magnolia 40
BCLUW, Conrad 41, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36
Ballard 63, Carroll 28
Bellevue 47, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 34
Belmond-Klemme 40, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 27
Bishop Garrigan 68, North Union 30
Bondurant Farrar 61, Carlisle 34
Boone 50, ADM, Adel 33
Camanche 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 41
Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, North Cedar, Stanwood 15
Cedar Falls 47, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 31
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 42
Cedar Rapids, Washington 68, Linn-Mar, Marion 46
Center Point-Urbana 53, Williamsburg 52
Central City 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 23
Central Clinton, DeWitt 61, Davenport, West 20
Central Decatur, Leon 55, Southwest Valley 48
Central Elkader 48, South Winneshiek, Calmar 27
Central Lee, Donnellson 50, Holy Trinity 45
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Okoboji, Milford 26
Central Springs 44, Rockford 19
Cherokee, Washington 76, Western Christian 43
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 34
Clarke, Osceola 57, Davis County, Bloomfield 48
Clarksville 67, Tripoli 32
Clear Creek-Amana 74, South Tama County, Tama 17
Collins-Maxwell 69, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 4
Dallas Center-Grimes 38, Indianola 35
Davenport, Central 71, Bettendorf 56
Davenport, North 45, Pleasant Valley 37
Denison-Schleswig 58, Shenandoah 21
Denver 45, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39
Des Moines Christian 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 28
Des Moines, North 41, Ottumwa 38
Des Moines, Roosevelt 80, Des Moines, Hoover 12
Dike-New Hartford 75, Jesup 24
Dubuque, Senior 47, Dubuque, Hempstead 43
Dunkerton 51, Waterloo Christian School 49
Emmetsburg 49, West Bend-Mallard 24
English Valleys, North English 54, Tri-County, Thornburg 19
Estherville Lincoln Central 40, Spirit Lake 29
Forest City 42, West Hancock, Britt 40
Fremont Mills, Tabor 42, Sidney 37
GMG, Garwin 45, North Tama, Traer 24
Garner-Hayfield 58, Lake Mills 14
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58, South O’Brien, Paullina 43
Glidden-Ralston 55, Ar-We-Va, Westside 50
Grinnell 65, Pella Christian 31
Harlan 91, Creston 54
Hudson 46, Union Community, LaPorte City 21
Humboldt 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 44
IKM-Manning 61, Tri-Center, Neola 29
Interstate 35,Truro 32, Ogden 23
Iowa City High 51, Iowa City Liberty High School 39
Iowa Valley, Marengo 40, Keota 32
Johnston 51, Urbandale 35
Keokuk 49, Mount Pleasant 31
Kingsley-Pierson 68, MVAO-CO-U 31
Knoxville 43, Centerville 37
Lenox 56, Wayne, Corydon 35
Lewis Central 65, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 53
Lisbon 52, Cedar Valley Christian School 9
Louisa-Muscatine 72, Lone Tree 43
Lynnville-Sully 60, H-L-V, Victor 35
MOC-Floyd Valley 52, George-Little Rock 32
Maquoketa 56, Marion 53
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 35, Alburnett 19
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 71, Hinton 40
Martensdale-St. Marys 71, Bedford 28
Mason City 74, Marshalltown 14
Mediapolis 63, Highland, Riverside 31
Meskwaki Settlement School 43, Colo-NESCO 33
Montezuma 86, B-G-M 27
Mount Ayr 61, East Union, Afton 42
Muscatine 41, Assumption, Davenport 39
Nevada 49, South Hamilton, Jewell 42
New London 62, Danville 50
Newell-Fonda 87, South Central Calhoun 43
Newman Catholic, Mason City 32, Northwood-Kensett 30
Nodaway Valley 75, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 42
North Fayette Valley 56, Kee, Lansing 36
North Linn, Troy Mills 71, East Buchanan, Winthrop 44
North Mahaska, New Sharon 56, Colfax-Mingo 30
North Polk, Alleman 79, Perry 32
North Scott, Eldridge 68, Clinton 30
Norwalk 48, Oskaloosa 40
Oelwein 43, New Hampton 41
Osage 57, Nashua-Plainfield 45
Panorama, Panora 65, Earlham 43
Paton-Churdan 52, Woodbine 47
Pella 46, Newton 37
Pleasantville 48, Madrid 30
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 59, Easton Valley 36
Red Oak 69, Clarinda 53
Regina, Iowa City 55, Durant-Bennett 37
Riceville 51, Janesville 16
Ridge View 61, Lawton-Bronson 44
Roland-Story, Story City 51, Saydel 25
Saint Ansgar 55, West Fork, Sheffield 20
Sibley-Ocheyedan 40, Rock Valley 37
Sioux Center 40, Boyden-Hull 34
Solon 59, Benton Community 54
Southeast Polk 63, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 58
Southeast Valley 53, Ruthven-Ayrshire 33
Spencer 69, Storm Lake 44
Springville 64, Starmont 24
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 71, Atlantic 53
St. Mary’s, Remsen 63, Trinity Christian High School 35
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 38, PAC-LM 30
Stanton 65, Essex 30
Treynor 53, Riverside, Oakland 5
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, West Central, Maynard 23
Unity Christian 63, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20
Van Buren, Keosauqua 60, Eldon Cardinal 39
Vinton-Shellsburg 64, Independence 13
Wahlert, Dubuque 63, Epworth, Western Dubuque 51
Washington 36, Burlington 35
Waukee 71, Valley, West Des Moines 48
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Crestwood, Cresco 24
Webster City 34, Algona 33
West Branch 72, Wilton 35
West Burlington 63, WACO, Wayland 54
West Delaware, Manchester 26, Mount Vernon 25
West Liberty 53, Tipton 38, OT
West Lyon, Inwood 40, Sheldon 22
West Marshall, State Center 58, Greene County 30
Westwood, Sloan 42, West Monona 33
Winfield-Mount Union 48, Wapello 34
Winterset 43, Gilbert 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Iowa City West, ppd.
