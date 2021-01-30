Greek police seize large cocaine haul, arrest 3 suspects

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police have seized a haul of 324 kilograms (714 pounds) of pure cocaine and arrested three people in the northern city of Thessaloniki. They say the suspects planned to mix the cocaine with other substances and sell it in Greece and other markets. It would have had a street value of 100 million euros , police said. The police operation was conducted jointly with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Athens office Friday.