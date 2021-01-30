Huge blaze rages at northern New Jersey recycling plant

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — A massive fire has engulfed a northern New Jersey recycling plant overnight and is raging into the morning as firefighters battle flames, frigid cold and wind. Officials say the blaze broke out around midnight at the Atlantic Coast Fibers plant in Passaic and sent flames shooting into the dark as 20 fire departments converged to fight it. Mayor Hector Lora says there were at least two explosions. One involved a truck with gas tanks on it. Lora says firefighters plan to tap the Passaic River for water to keep dousing an inferno that could take days to extinguish completely.