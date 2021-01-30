Measurable snowfall likely tonight into Sunday morning

Active winter weather will impact our area Saturday night into Sunday morning. Freezing drizzle is possible Saturday afternoon into the very early evening hours before it quickly transitions into all snow after 8 pm. The heaviest snowfall is expected between 8 pm Saturday and 2 am Sunday, with light snow continuing into early Sunday. Anywhere from 2-4" of snowfall is expected across much of southern Minnesota with portions of northeast Iowa looking at slightly higher amounts of 3-5". Areas north, into Goodhue County and further north will see lesser amounts, around 1-2" of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa until Noon on Sunday. Freezing drizzle and accumulating snowfall will make for slippery and difficult travel in the area.

Temperatures will be rather steady in the mid to upper 20s tonight with breezy winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Wind gusts of 15-25 mph could create some areas of patchy blowing snow, especially in rural parts of southern Minnesota and Iowa. Use extra caution if you need to do any late night or early morning driving, as travel impacts are expected.

Light snow showers are expected to continue into Sunday morning with precipitation exiting the area between 11am and Noon. The remainder of the day will be quiet and cloudy with highs in the upper 20s. The new week will start off on a quiet note with mainly cloudy skies on Monday and partly sunny skies on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s both days.

The midweek looks to bring our next potential storm system to the region late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will be mild on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 30s and then cool down into the mid 20s on Thursday. It's a little too early to pinpoint the exact track of this storm system or how much snow will accumulate, so stay tuned for additional updates throughout the week.

As we head towards the weekend, much colder air looks to filter into the region on the back side of our midweek snow system. Afternoon highs only look to be into the single digits to low teens. Will need to watch this closely in the coming days to determine how cold conditions will get.